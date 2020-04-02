In Sen. Betsy Johnson's recent guest column, she sows the seeds of divisiveness between rural and urban Oregonians through misinformation and fear mongering ("Politics can be as deadly as a virus," The Astorian, March 19).
What is worse is her use of the coronavirus as a metaphor for Oregon politics. At a time when most politicians are avoiding the use of the virus in any partisan rhetoric, Johnson thinks it's OK to suggest that Oregon politics can be comparable to a deadly, worldwide epidemic. That's irresponsible and disgusting.
It is cynical and paranoid for her to say Senate Bill 1530, which is intended to get Oregon moving in the global effort to mitigate climate change, is "directed at a particular class of people" or was designed to "hit one group in the pocketbook."
Johnson doesn’t seem to understand the basics of the bill, which increases the cost of emission allowances for industries over time, to the point that they eventually all go green because it's cost effective. If Oregon alone were doing this it could be considered insignificant, but we are joining other states and countries in the reduction of greenhouse gases to help make a major difference.
It's puzzling that Johnson needed the co-sponsors of SB 1530 to suggest adding an amendment to benefit the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill. Why hadn't she thought of this before then? She should be spending her time drafting ways to help rural workers transition instead of trying to rouse their anger at how badly they are being treated.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
