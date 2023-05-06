Kudos to North Coast state Sen. Suzanne Weber for supporting state funding for the Oregon Food Bank. As an elementary school teacher in Tillamook, I’m sure she remembers the faces of children who came to school hungry. She also has co-sponsored legislation to increase child care in the rural parts of the state, indicative that Weber is emerging as a champion for disadvantaged children in Oregon.
It would go a long way in furthering her stature as such if she is wiling to break with her party and support commonsense gun control, including a ban on AR-15 assault weapons. School children in every state are carrying the emotional burden of the many school shootings that have taken place in the past year. They go to school wondering if they will still be alive by the end of the day. Some who are survivors, and saw the horror of an AR-15 in the hands of a deranged person up close, will suffer from the trauma for the rest of their lives.
For his part, Rep. Cyrus Javadi voted "no" to increase funding for the food bank. He apparently chose to play politics rather than support Oregon's hungry families with a compassionate vote like Weber. I encourage Javadi to tell us via The Astorian why he made that decision. And while he is at it, he might explain his position on gun control.
Republican or Democrat, Oregon needs politicians who have values who support human life and welfare.