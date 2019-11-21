Too many folks these days mistakenly say an impeachable offense is anything a majority of the U.S. House of Representatives says it is. If politics were all that mattered instead of the Constitution, all presidents could be easily removed at any time with just a majority vote by political opponents.
The Constitution says the president "shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors." The words "other" and "high" mean the president's conduct should be as serious as treason and bribery, which are federal crimes. At the very least, therefore, an impeachable offense should rise to the level of a federal crime.
Former President Bill Clinton lied about his sexual activity to a federal judge. And told others to lie when they were under oath. Both are federal crimes, and he was impeached. But a majority of senators decided Clinton’s lies under oath about his sexual escapades weren't serious enough to remove him from office.
Former President Richard Nixon committed federal crimes having nothing to do with sex. Nixon resigned because he knew he faced certain impeachment and conviction by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress.
All Republicans in Congress oppose impeachment. Democrats aren't showing in any way President Donald Trump committed a federal crime.
Democrats are disgracing themselves and the country by casting aside the Constitution to run a political campaign in Congress with taxpayer money. Trying to impeach President Trump without criminal conduct is politics at its worst.
DON HASKELL
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.