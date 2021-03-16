We have a tendency to see a lot of letters to the editor disparaging our former president. He has repeatedly been compared to some of the most heinous criminals in history. I suspect that there are few letters disparaging anyone else with such vitriol.
It is my opinion that those letter writers lack cogent arguments about the policy and achievements of the man. He was not a politician. He was not a member of the elite. For that, he must be punished.
So they instead attack his abrasive personality for the way he fought for the American people. They name-call and charge crimes without context, substance or evidence. The impeachments were a sad sham.
The U.S. Capitol riot was an expression of outrage at the unfair way he was treated. I expect a lot of “OMG,” but more people died, and more destruction of federal property was ignored, during the summer of “peaceful” protests.
Even now, after the election, he is attacked in editorials and cartoons. They try to erase his achievements in a snowstorm of name-calling.
It is a sad reflection on today’s politics of personal destruction, and a dangerous swing toward stifling dissent and enforcing some sort of political correctness. Think and act like us, or we will hurt you.
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside