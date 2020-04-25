We have all seen how political goals motivate some people to create false narratives to bolster their party’s stature. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's statement on March 31 claiming they just realized the coronavirus could be spread by asymptomatic carriers is ludicrous.
Outrageously absurd! Is this the new political discourse in our country? Remember Kemp is mimicking President Donald Trump, who has acted similarly from day one. Trump doesn’t realize everything he says publicly is documented, and yet he stupidly denies having said them when they're on film. Apparently he is encouraged by a percentage of the American people who have drunk the Kool-Aid and mindlessly accept the endless lies, excuses and blame Trump heaps on those who seek truth.
Trump thinks people are ignorant, scared little children who need to be patronized with lies to calm and distract them. Trump claimed they had the coronavirus under control, and not to worry. His misinformation and denials delayed this country into disaster.
Kemp is one example of the Republican way of insisting the listener believe their lies in order to stay a loyal Republican. Some extreme Trumpers are making death threats against Dr. Anthony Fauci, because he says things that contradict Trump.
Is this the true nature of the Republican Party? Attack and destroy anyone who dares to point out the party line is not in line with reality? Reality, like the virus, is oblivious to political parties. Only by demanding the truth can we be set free to effectively cope with reality.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
