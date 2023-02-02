It shouldn't be necessary to remind the Clatsop County commission that we are in a climate crisis that will affect everything in our lives if ignored any longer. Half-steps and a passive acknowledgement won't be sufficient to prevent us, and especially our children and grandchildren, from suffering the impact of radical meteorologic events like heat waves and torrential rain, increasingly severe wildfires, droughts, flooding, loss of species, sea level rise and, eventually, the specter of masses of displaced climate nomads.
Considering the call by the vast majority of climate scientists to preserve standing trees and restore forests to help curb the crisis, it's very concerning to think that the county might OK the proposed housing development in the forest at Arch Cape. This is especially true because there are 30 other nonforested sites available. So why build roads and remove trees in a forest providing clean water, recreational opportunities and habitat for wildlife, while sequestering carbon and helping curb the climate crisis?
Those who want to site the housing project in the forest throw out a red herring by labeling resistance to their project as Not In My Back Yard (NIMBY). They forget that the benefits that derive from forests belong to us all, not just to those living in proximity to the proposed project. Others supporting the project decry a 30-minute commute for Cannon Beach employees, which is laughable, considering that millions of Americans commute far longer daily.
The proposed Arch Cape forest housing project should not be allowed to go forward.