It is easier to sit back and criticize than to step up and lead.
I have been regularly attending the Port of Astoria Commission meetings since December 2018, and one commissioner repeatedly tears down the Port, and rips up the Port director. Meeting after meeting.
While serving on the Port for 12 years — yes, 12 years — this commissioner acts as if he has nothing to do with the current problems at the Port. Bill Hunsinger knows financial challenges and serious maintenance needs did not pop up overnight, they have been building up over the last decade. Yet this commissioner acts as if none of this happened on his watch.
Tearing down an institution and ripping up the leadership does not solve problems. Suggesting solutions, and working to build consensus, is the hard work of problem solving. For the first time in a long time, we have a choice for Port commissioner Position 3.
Scott McClaine will bring fresh eyes to the Port and will work respectfully with both staff and fellow commissioners. A vote for McClaine is a vote for civility and positive leadership at the Port. Please take time to vote and turn in your ballot by May 21.
CHERYL JOHNSON
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.