There are two candidates who can bring fresh air to the Port of Astoria Commission if we simply elect them.
Robert "Steve" Stevens is a proven leader with terrific management skills, honed through a lifetime of training and vetted selection as a senior Coast Guard officer.
He is an excellent manager who not only knows how to create institutional opportunity, but also understands how vital it is to build a cooperative team by respecting both professional standards, and everyone involved, to ensure a productive climate for strategic visioning and problem solving.
Another candidate, Scott McClaine, is also willing to breathe fresh air into the Port Commission. Scott is a self-made man clearly committed to the high moral standard of serving others. Serving others for him was a calling as a medic, whose commitment earned him operational management responsibilities during his service in the Coast Guard.
It’s no surprise that service above self defines both of these candidates, as that focus is the Coast Guard’s sacred commitment. We are fortunate that Clatsop County is valued by the retired Coast Guard community, as many of these skilled and highly trained professionals not only retire here, but volunteer for the benefit of us all.
If ever our Port needs fresh air it is now, and these two are ready and willing to work hard to do the heavy lifting needed to make our Port a worthy asset of The Great River of the West.
JERRY OSTERMILLER
Astoria
