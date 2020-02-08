In the recent opinion article, "Climate change just another political controversy" (The Astorian, Feb. 1), Don Haskell claims that there is no convincing evidence that humans are the dominant cause of global warming by citing the results of a Global Warming Petition that is over 20 years old. Why didn't he cite that fact?
He dismisses recent statements by over 11,000 scientists who expressed the opposite position by stating that they are being paid handsomely for their opinion. It is hard to respond to such a cynical position, given all the benefits society has reaped by advances in science.
He advises us to take on China, instead of "blaming America for the world’s weather." Recent published reports cite China has emerged as the new leader of global climate change mitigation. They have vigorous policies that have already reduced carbon emissions. They are also a leader in solar and wind technology.
Such misinformation should not be published as an opinion piece, when Haskell is clearly not an authority on this topic.
CAROLYN EADY
Astoria
