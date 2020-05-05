We are heading into the final weeks of the primary. In running for office, we have not been able to have the live public forums, or even to continue going door to door, to meet and talk with neighbors. But I am proud of my many volunteers helping to get the word out.
In this campaign, we continue to honor my commitment to stay positive, and to run on my accomplishments and hopes for the future. I am grateful for the skills, understanding and working relationships I have gained as a commissioner.
The current Clatsop County Board of Commissioners are working well with each other and with county staff, along with our new county manager, new county counsel and new sheriff. I believe my experience will be valuable as we do our best to manage what lies ahead.
My experience will be even more important following this election, to find ways to heal divisions, to listen to our community members and hear what their experiences have been, so that we may learn and adapt as we go forward. Together, with compassion, we will meet the new challenges.
If live you in Clatsop County District 4, from Westport to east Astoria, I hope you will consider giving me your vote. I truly enjoy being your county commissioner, and I would very much like the privilege of continuing to serve another four years.
KATHLEEN SULLIVAN
Astoria
