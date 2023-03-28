In honor of the Week of the Young Child, April 1 to April 7, and on behalf of the Clatsop Child Care Retention and Expansion Program, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the child care providers and early childhood educators in Clatsop County who work tirelessly to care for our youngest citizens.
Our community is considered a child care desert, with one child care slot available for every three children. A lack of quality and affordable child care has an obvious detrimental impact for children and families, but it also has significant consequences for our economy. When parents are unable to work, potential economic growth is unrealized.
Public investment in children is one of the safest bets that we can make, with research showing that every $1 invested in child care and early childhood education programs results in $8.60 of economic activity returned.
Child care providers are key players in helping children establish cognitive, social, physical and emotional skills that have a significant influence on long-term outcomes throughout their lives. Establishing high-quality child care is essential to our region's infrastructure. Overall, child care systems need more public backing to create sustainable options.
The child care providers and early childhood educators who care for our kids are making a positive contribution to our community that we will reap the benefits from for years to come. If you have the opportunity, show our providers and educators appreciation this week and beyond.