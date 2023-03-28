In honor of the Week of the Young Child, April 1 to April 7, and on behalf of the Clatsop Child Care Retention and Expansion Program, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the child care providers and early childhood educators in Clatsop County who work tirelessly to care for our youngest citizens.

Our community is considered a child care desert, with one child care slot available for every three children. A lack of quality and affordable child care has an obvious detrimental impact for children and families, but it also has significant consequences for our economy. When parents are unable to work, potential economic growth is unrealized.

