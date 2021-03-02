In February, I was at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds for my COVID-19 vaccination. It was a positive experience.
Though there were a goodly number of cars in the lot, I didn't have a problem finding a place to park. I entered the building and was met by friendly, courteous people who directed me to each of the stations where I needed to be.
After I'd had my shot and checked out, I sat in the waiting area (15 minutes for me), and looked at the materials I had been given: an identification card that said I'd had the first shot, an appointment reminder for the second shot, two separate fact sheets about COVID-19, the vaccine, the vaccination process and a N95 mask.
I returned to my car and checked the time — 45 minutes. A huge "thank you" to those who organized the clinic and to all the volunteers who made it happen.
DOLORES SHARP
Astoria