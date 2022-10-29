Dana Gould is a positive force in Gearhart. We are fortunate to have her as a city councilor.
Dana is well-spoken, honest, extremely intelligent, fair and moderate. She wants to work with the people of Gearhart to make our city a positive place to live and visit. She is not a supporter of lies or vindictiveness. She does not believe in attacking others. Dana believes in the words respect and honesty.
Mayor Kerry Smith’s appointment of Dana to fill the City Council position left vacant by him was not because he knew her previously, he did not. The Gearhart City Charter states the mayor will fill a vacant position with the approval of the City Council. Dana brought to the table exceptional qualifications, experience and knowledge, without an agenda.
Just after several months, these skills are paying off. Dana seeks to know the facts about a situation, whether it is land use, ordinances, building, or a general question. As I write this, she is preparing to attend the League of Oregon Cities conference on homelessness.
Dana is working hard to help our community and represent the people of Gearhart peacefully. Her supporters are people who respect one another, people with integrity, people who believe in kindness, like most of you.
See Dana at gouldforgearhart.com. Read about her in the voters pamphlet. Follow her on Facebook. Dana wants to hear from you! And, please exercise your right to vote by Nov. 8.