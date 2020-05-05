The COVID-19 global pandemic has challenged us in ways many of us have never experienced. I have been impressed and reassured by Kathleen Sullivan's strong leadership on the Clatsop County comission. She has made the difficult decisions to protect the people of our county.
Thanks to Kathleen's leadership, our hospitals and clinics are not overrun and there is less risk to our first responders and medical care workers. Kathleen also understands that it is important for people to be able to return to work as soon as it is reasonably safe. She is working to protect our businesses and jobs during this crisis. I trust her experience and leadership to get us through this.
Sullivan is a positive force in this community. I've noticed that she listens to all sides, and makes clear she represents all of us. I've been impressed by her strong belief that everyone's voice matters. It's no surprise that her reelection campaign has been positive, a call for unity. In Kathleen's view, we are all her neighbors and she is working in the best interest of all of us.
When you get your ballot, vote for strong, positive leadership. Vote for your neighbor, Sullivan.
LAURA ALLEN
Seaside
