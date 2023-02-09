Seaside plans to move homeless people from the Mill Ponds Park. A move will be very positive for everyone.
Relocation offers the opportunity to put in place a new design — a design everyone can take pride in. Addressing the attitudes and needs of three different homeless groupings is paramount: people living in movable vehicles; those who prefer tents; and individuals who work or are waiting for jobs. Focusing on the unique needs of these groups will build trust, while offering specific county resources.
Physical design considerations for the new location: It is imperative that pavement is provided for all groups with marked areas; fencing is needed for the entire project, plus each individual grouping; and security lighting.
Management considerations: Check-in times and a sliding payment scale; and six to eight business and community-sponsored Pallet Shelters. These are one-room houses with two beds, lighting, a table, heating and a locking door. A common eating space will double for community and social services outreach meetings, plus supply storage. The city will continue to assume the cost of utilities, garbage, port-a-potties and security.
This is a brief outline but a starting point. It is our time to show Seaside's humanity, leadership and vision.