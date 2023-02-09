Seaside plans to move homeless people from the Mill Ponds Park. A move will be very positive for everyone.

Relocation offers the opportunity to put in place a new design — a design everyone can take pride in. Addressing the attitudes and needs of three different homeless groupings is paramount: people living in movable vehicles; those who prefer tents; and individuals who work or are waiting for jobs. Focusing on the unique needs of these groups will build trust, while offering specific county resources.

Tags