Thank you for writing positive stories to print in your newspaper, and saying good things to make people happy. I appreciate that you use your time to make people feel good about our community.

It is nice to read about all the fun things to do around Astoria, like going to the beach, where to find parks, looking at how beautiful the ocean is and all the good places to shop.

It is nice to read about all the activities going on in our community — Astoria Sunday Market, art shows, music events, etc., so we can plan for our weekend entertainment.

ANASTASIA MILLER

Astoria

