I am writing regarding the Gearhart City Council election. I would like to call attention to the commitment and dedication of our city councilors, Paulina Cockrum, Reita Fackerell and Dan Jesse.
They have safeguarded Gearhart through promoting emergency preparedness and the Community Emergency Response Team. As our community and country know firsthand, preparation is key to keeping us and our loved ones safe.
Gearhart's community thrives, due to Cockrum, Fackerell and Jesse's support of short-term rental regulations, helping us to maintain primarily residential neighborhoods. Their commitment has led the way for the state of Oregon in creating these laws.
From what I have seen on social media and in my attendance at City Council meetings, their opposition offers only division, criticism and negativity.
We need continuity to maintain the positive trajectory of the city of Gearhart under the leadership of outgoing Mayor Matt Brown, to whom we owe a huge "thank you."
Gearhart is a unique and valued treasure to call home. I would like to thank Cockrum, Fackerell and Jesse for their tireless commitment to Gearhart, transparency, accountability and care of our community.
Please support Gearhart by voting for Cockrum, Fackerell and Jesse.
SHEILA NOLAN
Gearhart
