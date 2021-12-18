Concerning "Kotek scores several big wins" (The Astorian, Dec. 14): For state House Speaker Tina Kotek to publicly state that she is running for governor because "it's time to get past the politics of division" is the equivalent of me stating that "Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph are parked on my roof right now, and there is a big fat guy (politically incorrect description, but it fits my body type, also) trying to go down my chimney."
Kotek is the poster child of a super hyperpartisan politician who has never surrendered a chance to run over a political opponent in the most public manner possible.
See how ruthlessly Kotek used her power as speaker to process the gerrymander issue. Kotek has removed the word "compromise" from her spoken vocabulary.
I must assume Kotek considers readers of newspapers with opinions different from hers to be clueless, when she makes public statements like "… I've realized we can only 'get things done' if we work together …"
I am grateful that state Sen. Betsy Johnson has decided to run for governor of Oregon as an independent rather than as a Democrat.
Johnson understands multiple points of view. More importantly, she understands compromise, and seeks mutual ground for all points of view.
If politicians continue to choose superpartisanship over reasonable discussion and compromise, democracy will continue to degenerate into open confrontation with ill will for all, and to all a good night.