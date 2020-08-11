During Joseph Stalin's reign, he purposely starved and murdered millions of his countrymen to achieve power and maintain control, and yet the Russian people revere him as their greatest leader. Withholding supplies necessary for survival is used by most despots, which brings to mind President Donald Trump.
I've tried to understand why he has consistently downplayed the danger of COVID-19 and continues to obfuscate efforts to coordinate its containment. Until recently, he refused to wear a mask, and instead held rallies where the participants took little or no precautions, with his encouragement.
He pushed everyone into reopening despite the lack of control over the pandemic, only to see the horrific, yet predictable, resurgence of new cases, with no plan except to send kids back to school. This will guarantee the proliferation of asymptomatic carriers, who will bring death to those desperately trying to hide from this killer virus.
One senator called this malfeasance and dereliction of duty, but it's closer to genocide. It's hard not to get the impression Trump wants to infect as many people as possible, while claiming it's all under control and that 99% of the time, the virus is harmless.
This is the kind of madness exhibited by Adolph Hitler, Stalin, Mao Zedong and others, who used lies to distract and cover their murderous, unbridled lust for power and control. No matter how you spin it, Trump is responsible for the needless deaths of thousands through omission and misdirection. What a monstrous betrayal.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
