Astoria city councilors recently overreacted to a parklet constructed by Micha Lattek for his business, Street 14 Cafe, on Commercial Street. How dare he defy their previous arbitrary ruling against him.

The councilors required the structure's deconstruction and made it very clear they prioritize giving away prime real estate to cars rather than letting small-business owners expand their capacity and thus the city's tax base. They claim that this parking space is vital to downtown's overall parking capacity; except for one small detail. According to state law, it's illegal.

Tags