Astoria city councilors recently overreacted to a parklet constructed by Micha Lattek for his business, Street 14 Cafe, on Commercial Street. How dare he defy their previous arbitrary ruling against him.
The councilors required the structure's deconstruction and made it very clear they prioritize giving away prime real estate to cars rather than letting small-business owners expand their capacity and thus the city's tax base. They claim that this parking space is vital to downtown's overall parking capacity; except for one small detail. According to state law, it's illegal.
Anyone who cares can read Oregon Revised Statutes 811.550 for themselves, which very clearly prohibits on-street parking "within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection."
A brief stroll through downtown reveals a violation on almost every corner. The parking space in question is immediately adjacent to the crosswalk and intersection, occupying what the state considers the "pedestrian safety zone."
Does the city really want to challenge a small-business owner when they in fact are the ones violating the law?
People have a right to legally occupy that space since, by law, it’s prohibited for cars to do so. Our City Council needs better legal advice. They are incredibly misinformed if they believe this is a fight they can win.
When we prioritize people over parking, everyone wins.