Congratulations to the Warrenton School Board, superintendent, principals, teachers, coaches, staff, boosters and volunteers. The positive news about our school system didn't happen by accident. Each one of these people deserve our praise for their teamwork to get here.
I would like to especially thank The Astorian's positive coverage for our outstanding year of athletics. The athletes learn the real work ethic when they are properly coached. Winning is the reward. The most valuable attribute learned is to be able to look forward to good advice.
The same attitude that a well-coached athlete learns is the same as a good employee. As we debate what trade to teach, I think work ethic is the most important.
With our new vocational tech program in process, many more students will stay in school and be ready for the workforce. Instead of a minimum wage job, they will have the tools to advance their income and education. Good tradespeople are always in demand.
Thank you from our community. We are proud of you.
CHARLES BERGERSON
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.