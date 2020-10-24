"First, do no harm." In my decades as a registered nurse, I took this precaution very seriously, and have learned to try to apply it more generally. Could we now look at our county's Resiliency Project with this in mind?
The county already owns land in the Warrenton business park that is zoned commercial, and is out of the inundation area. Since the land will be disturbed anyway, let's move the public works facility there, rather than the sorting yard.
There is a genuine and intact community, embracing both humans and wildlife, that thrives along the Lewis and Clark Mainline (a private, closed-to-the-public logging road). Let's not literally and figuratively bulldoze our way through this area, requiring rezoning and opening up the area to commercial development. We can find a better way.
I don't see much in this project to protect the communities that already exist. Couldn't more be done to preserve what we already have, in terms of surviving the quake, tsunami and immediate aftereffects? Designated evacuation areas with some supplies stored and maintained? Routes for refugees to get there? Strengthening communications and medical facilities?
During this long season of a global pandemic, widespread and worsening financial losses, rampant misinformation is leading to mutual mistrust and civic unrest, even violence. Let's please take a step back, and carefully reconsider what is genuinely good to do.
CATHERINE MARTIN
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.