Hopefully everyone is way ahead of me regarding my question concerning the arrival of cruise ships beginning at the end of March and the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports on the spread of the coronavirus.
Does our little community of Astoria have to be concerned about thousands of travelers arriving in our port and, are there precautions that our citizens and businesses need to be advised of, and be prepared for, ahead of time?
We do not want to wake up one morning with the news that someone locally has come down with symptoms of the virus.
I have not heard of this being discussed on a local level.
LARRY ALLEN
Astoria
