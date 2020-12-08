On the predicament of the Warrenton Ross store: Perhaps Atlas Youngs Bay does not realize how integral to the community Ross is, from its rare selection of dresses in the area, its support of the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific and the Boys and Girls Clubs, to its consistent senior discount, and for being one of the few places to find black slacks for work, among other things.
We do not need another Mexican restaurant, especially a chain, when we have so many good authentic ones, and a busy health clinic should have a place with its own parking lot.
Many stores are just another retail place, but the Warrenton Ross store is part of Warrenton's family. This particular Ross also excels in variety, organization and friendliness.
I'm sure there are other stores in the plaza that have back rent situations. I hope that Atlas will choose what is best for the community, and work with Ross to maintain its place both in our community and our hearts.
LINDY CADY
Warrenton
