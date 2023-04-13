One of the most important items on the May 16 ballot is Measure 4-221. This measure would provide basic protections limiting vacation rentals in order to preserve the livability of our neighborhoods and ensure affordable housing for seniors, working people and families on the coast.
Every city in Clatsop County has chosen to create rules limiting vacation rentals; this measure would extend that protection to residential neighborhoods in unincorporated Clatsop County.
We all know there’s a housing crisis in the county. Schools, businesses and health care facilities in our community are all struggling to hire. One major problem is that workers can’t find an affordable place to live in the county.
By voting "yes" on Measure 4-221, we can protect residential housing from wealthy investors setting up vacation businesses, which will make it easier for teachers, nurses and tradesmen who have struggled to rent or purchase a home in the county. Right now, those affordable homes don’t exist any more in our region.
We’ve all seen and read about the damage caused to local neighborhoods by excessive noise, overflowing garbage and overburdened septic systems from the unrestrained expansion of vacation rental businesses in residential communities. We can restore and preserve for the next generation the things that have made living on the coast special for generations of families.
I urge you to join me in voting "yes" on Measure 4-221.