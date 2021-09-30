If you were born in the 1940s or '50s, as I was, you remember the "The Andy Griffith Show" that aired from 1960 to 1968. Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith, was the widowed sheriff of the sleepy North Carolina town of Mayberry and Andy's only deputy was Barney Fife, the bumbling but neurotically hilarious cousin played by Don Knotts.
My brother and I watched this show regularly and laughed at all the predictable problems Barney would get into each week and Sheriff Andy would have to come to his aid to avoid a catastrophe.
Well, folks, we now have a real-life Deputy Barney, and he is the leader of the free world and president of the United States. Lord have mercy on us!
As a youngster and teenager, I really enjoyed this show. But as a senior citizen and patriotic citizen of this country, I am scared to death what our future will be.
We do not have a real-life Sheriff Andy that can work his magic and save the day even when Deputy Barney has everything going completely wrong.
It is time for President Barney to leave and a confident, intelligent and courageous leader to take over the executive branch of our government before we lose everything this country has stood for for the last 245 years, including our freedoms.
Please join me in prayer to God, our Heavenly Father, to protect us and bring forth a courageous leader!