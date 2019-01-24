I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate President Donald Trump on setting some remarkable records. While we are moving into our second month of the shutdown, it should be noted that no domestic or foreign terrorist, or criminal entity, has been able to match the records for duration and the number of people held hostage.
Yes, I said terrorist or criminal. One who seizes or takes a person, and holds that person as security for the fulfillment of a condition. In the last 30 years, the American citizen has been held hostage, according to Wikipedia, on 18 occurrences, for a total of about 242 hours or 11 days, plus or minus. The president is well over 30 days, and is holding over 800,000 American citizens hostage, with the sole purpose of political exercise.
Whether you consider the president to be a hero or a villain, this cannot stand in our country. He has held our families, friends and neighbors hostage to his demands. It is unacceptable, wrong — on so many levels — and horribly injurious to the American citizen and to the fabric of our society.
Get our families and friends back to work, and then finally fix our broken immigration policy with bipartisan effort.
PAUL DUEBER
Cannon Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.