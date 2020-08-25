President Donald Trump has announced that if reelected, he will permanently eliminate payroll taxes. Payroll taxes fund Social Security, a 12.4% split between employer and employee, and Medicare, a 2.9% split between employer and employee.
Trump's and Joe Biden's positions are pretty clear.
Trump's declaration is to end the direct funding of Social Security and Medicare. That means taking away 35.9% of all federal revenues. He suggests that growth in the economy will make up for it, and it will be paid out of general revenues.
Our national debt is in excess of $20 trillion . Interest on the national debt must be paid. The military and its operations must be paid. All the federal government agencies' employee salaries, benefits and retirements must be paid. Federal government agencies' operations and activities must be paid.
What happens when interest rates go from near zero upward? The overwhelming majority of recipients depend on this retirement income.
Biden's plan will continue the payroll tax system, and raise the Social Security cap to $400,000.
It's pretty clear to figure out.
MARK PRESCOTT
Gearhart
