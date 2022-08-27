Higher sea levels causing shoreline erosion and property loss, degradation of ocean water quality resulting in higher pH levels detrimental to fisheries, changes to forest ecology, species extinction, possible drought, reduction of air quality from wildfire smoke and potential flooding from torrential rain storms; the North Coast is already experiencing the impact of climate change, and it's only going to get worse!
These concerns motivated the Clatsop County commission of 2020 to pass a resolution to develop a collaborative climate change partnership "among cities, special districts, businesses, nonprofit service providers and members of our community." It calls for both preparation for, and prevention of, the impacts from climate change.
The current commission recently hired an emergency management director, who will presumably deal with the preparation piece of the equation. It's high time for them to acknowledge that the climate crisis is real, and initiated a dialogue with the city and local citizens about slowing its impact. Converting to alternative energy sources and reforestation are imperative if the Earth is to remain habitable for humans.
Our county leaders can set an example by rejecting the notion that there is nothing we can do locally to help prevent it. They could serve us well by affirming that if we all work together, there is still time to prevent the worst, rather than just preparing for it.