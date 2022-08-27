Higher sea levels causing shoreline erosion and property loss, degradation of ocean water quality resulting in higher pH levels detrimental to fisheries, changes to forest ecology, species extinction, possible drought, reduction of air quality from wildfire smoke and potential flooding from torrential rain storms; the North Coast is already experiencing the impact of climate change, and it's only going to get worse!

These concerns motivated the Clatsop County commission of 2020 to pass a resolution to develop a collaborative climate change partnership "among cities, special districts, businesses, nonprofit service providers and members of our community." It calls for both preparation for, and prevention of, the impacts from climate change.

