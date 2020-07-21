The weather has become so lovely and warm, and I am seeing more neighbors and visitors walking through the neighborhood. Some ask directions. Some see me with my dog, and realizing I'm a resident, ask if I know any of the history of a certain home.
We all admire the residences and gardens. But our city sidewalks leave much to be desired. People walking to the Cathedral Tree trailhead will find no sidewalk east of 24th Street on Irving Avenue. There is not even a safe shoulder to walk on. People speed on this Marine Drive bypass, and the corners and hills make visibility difficult.
In other areas a sidewalk is present, but very uneven, with the occasional pothole or completely overgrown with grasses. Some sidewalks are in good shape, but obstructed by shrubs and hedges, making passage challenging.
I don't know anyone comfortable with walking in the street on Eighth Street. Other people seem to believe the sidewalk is a good place to have their workshop, with lumber and tools forcing passersby onto lawns or into the streets.
The sidewalks are a public right of way and, as such, should be passable. Property owners are responsible for the care and upkeep of the sidewalks bordering their property.
We are able to admire the pride of ownership when looking at our historic homes and gardens. It's so sad the pride doesn't extend to the walkways and the safety of the admirers.
MARCIA FENSKE
Astoria
