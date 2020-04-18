Are you ready to vote in the May primary election? Not if you are registered as a nonaffiliated voter in Oregon.
Thanks to the guest column by Andy Davis, he alerted us to the fact there are more nonaffiliated registered voters than either of the major political parties in Clatsop County ("Choose a party for the primary," The Astorian, April 4).
Nonaffiliated voters do not get to vote in primary elections. So, April 28 will be the last date to update your registration by choosing a political party.
You may update in two ways: fill out a registration form at the county elections office in the Clatsop County Building at 820 Exchange St. in Astoria; or by computer at sos.oregon.gov/voting
Even if you are already registered, you should update your registration if you have moved and have a new mailing address (not a P.O. box), or changed your name since the last election in 2016.
We vote by mail in Oregon. Every vote counts.
JUANITA PRICE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.