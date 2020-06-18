In light of the serious threat of coronavirus air transmission, and social distancing measures affecting restaurant seating capacity, we should reconsider how our downtown design can better serve the community.
For instance, wouldn't it be lovely if 12th and 14th streets, between Duane Street and Marine Drive, were closed to cars for the summer? Nine restaurants/cafes sit along these corridors — imagine the impact on their summer revenue if they all had access to outdoor seating. We could bring in trees in wine barrels, and have the city match funds with restaurant owners to buy outdoor tables and chairs.
Seaside and Cannon Beach each gave direct financial payments to business owners to help weather this economic crisis. Ours could at least utilize the power of urban planning to give us all more space to enjoy the downtown restaurants.
There's plenty of parking downtown, as the recent study proved, and Hotel Elliot could temporarily reserve the space at 12th and Duane streets for guest loading.
The tourists are already here, why not help our local establishments serve them better?
LAURA JACKSON
Astoria
