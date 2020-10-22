I have had the privilege of working with Tom Brownson on the Astoria City Council for the last two years. At every step of the way Tom has been, and continues to be, a mentor for me. He's reminded me of what it takes to be of service, including the ability to listen, connect with community and offer help at each turn.
He's encouraged me to be strong, including the importance of speaking up, to not be afraid to ask as many questions and do as much research as required to make informed decisions, and to sit in the heart of uneasy conflict knowing that when people work together, a resolution is always possible.
He's reiterated the necessity of fairness, including the commitment required to look at situations from various angles, the obligation to make decisions based on constituent feedback and information, and not personal opinion, and the duty of a councilor to leave their agenda at the door.
I know from experience that Tom has Astoria's interests, as wide ranging as they may be, in mind — not his own. Never once has he been condescending, divisive, paternalistic or motivated by financial gain; he’s always worked collaboratively, transparently and respectfully with council, city staff and constituents.
His reach across the table is always there, something genuinely needed in politics in order to move forward together.
I have no doubt Tom will continue to bring these qualities to the council, which is why I fully endorse him for Ward 2.
JESSAMYN WEST
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.