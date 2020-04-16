The timber industry was, is and will be a vital part of Clatsop County’s economy. It is important to preserve timber-related jobs and county revenue derived from timber harvest.
It is also important to know that timber industry executives have initiated a dialogue with conservationists at the state level in anticipation of changes that are coming to Oregon in the way we manage our timber resource.
The solutions in response to the new environment we are entering lie in balanced forest management that acknowledges both the need for productivity and restoration. This is the historic position of the Clatsop County commission, which is being carried forward by Kathleen Sullivan, the chairwoman.
As a freshman commissioner, Sullivan was chosen to represent the county’s values on the Forest Trust Lands Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to the Oregon Board of Forestry. Beyond that, Sullivan has taken our county’s concerns directly to the board by regularly attending their meetings.
Sullivan’s knowledge of the diversity of timber management opinions is based on her working relationships with individuals within the timber industry, the local Department of Forestry and statewide environmental organizations. She has also taken several of the industry sponsored forest tours.
Her pledge to listen to all voices within the county make Kathleen Sullivan the obvious choice to ensure timber jobs and revenue, while striving for a healthy forest environment.
Reelect Kathleen Sullivan for county commissioner.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.