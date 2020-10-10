It's 2020. The year that's unfolding as stranger than fiction. Emotional ups and downs, turmoil, anxiety and tensions in our homes, on our jobs (or loss of them), in our neighborhoods, our communities, Oregon and our nation, have become the norm.
Our right to cast our vote by Nov. 3 remains one of the few things we can take control of and act on. As a Gearhart resident for many years, I count on my town's all-volunteer City Council to represent me.
Watching the council in recent years, I observe professional attention to detail centering on what is best for our community. They examine, they discuss. They are open to resident and nonresident input, inquiries and issues. They don't bully, they don't yell at one another. Though they may not always agree, they know how to work together.
Dan Jesse and Reita Fackerell are a part of the council team that makes my Gearhart community a better place to live. My vote will go for incumbent council members Jesse and Fackerell. I urge you to do likewise.
Whatever your decision, please vote. It's your right, your voice and your privilege.
MARILYN GILBAUGH
Gearhart
