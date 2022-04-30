I am writing to support the good work of Erin Carlsen and Osarch Orak at LiFEBoat Services.
I have known Erin for over 13 years, and have always seen her to be an amazing person, committed to walking her talk. She has integrity and honesty, and cares for people.
When I met Osarch, more recently, I saw that he, too, worked tirelessly to help others, knowing firsthand what's needed to support the folks who need it most.
People are losing their homes all over this country. In my work as a midwife, I encounter more and more families here on the coast who are struggling to find housing that they can afford.
Any one of us could have a friend or family member who falls on hard times, or struggles with substance abuse or mental health challenges. I say this to stir up our compassion for others with the knowledge that we are not separate from one another.
Erin and Osarch's work with Filling Empty Bellies and Beacon Clubhouse should be considered programs of pride. As a community, we need to be thanking them for their good work.
What are the ways that we can help, too? Volunteer? Offer financial assistance? Find the best location for their services? Let's pull together with compassion and support for those who are working to make our community a loving place.