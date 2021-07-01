Three words to help ease the housing shortage and lower rents: Property tax abatement. Make month-to-month home rentals more lucrative than short-stay rentals by abolishing property taxes on homes, or portions thereof, rented by the month.
I would rent my house in a heartbeat, and live a life free of care, supported by my monthly rental income. No more yard work. No more costly home maintenance. No more backyard squabbles. No more burden of ownership and related monthly expenses. I could even hire out the headaches to a ruthless property manager and join the ranks of the absentee owners.
Why, I could take vagrancy to a new level. A newly-minted vagabond. Another career, perhaps, as a lifestyle consultant. I could borrow your watch, and tell you the time.
I could become a couch surfer, or even better, a full-time tourist, toiling in the industry where work is play, and productivity is measured in idle fantasy and meaningless consumption.
Even now, I am at work. All things worth doing well are well worth undoing.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside