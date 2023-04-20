Some of you might recall the Astoria riverfront before the Mill Pond housing development, Astoria Warehousing (now Fort George), Safeway, the condominiums in front of Pier 39, the apartments in front of the net shed, the condominiums behind Burger King, the Columbia River Maritime Museum, Hampton Inn & Suites Astoria, The Lloyd Hotel Astoria Bayfront, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Astoria and Motel 6 Astoria.

Slowly but surely our view has been blocked, one giant building at a time. Now when you think it can't get much more crowded, imagine three more hotels going in, and starting to turn down Youngs River waterfront to house the vacationers who no longer can use short-term rentals. STRs house many families throughout Clatsop County, and take the need for more high-rise hotels away.

