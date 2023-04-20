Some of you might recall the Astoria riverfront before the Mill Pond housing development, Astoria Warehousing (now Fort George), Safeway, the condominiums in front of Pier 39, the apartments in front of the net shed, the condominiums behind Burger King, the Columbia River Maritime Museum, Hampton Inn & Suites Astoria, The Lloyd Hotel Astoria Bayfront, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Astoria and Motel 6 Astoria.
Slowly but surely our view has been blocked, one giant building at a time. Now when you think it can't get much more crowded, imagine three more hotels going in, and starting to turn down Youngs River waterfront to house the vacationers who no longer can use short-term rentals. STRs house many families throughout Clatsop County, and take the need for more high-rise hotels away.
STRs are spread out throughout the entire county, and not all bunched in one area. They make use of current buildings and infrastructure, and place no additional strain on the environment, city services, roads or our beautiful views.
Measure 4-221 was brought forward by wealthy residents in Arch Cape to maintain their beaches. Don't let them fool and scare you. STRs do not ruin counties, there are over 160 operating right now, and most of you have no idea. They do not increase the cost of housing. A study was done on this subject, but the NIMBYs still lie about it.
Protect our views, use our current infrastructure. Vote "no."