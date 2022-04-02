Gearhart got a new school; it now needs a new fire station. The present-day school for Gearhart and Seaside children opened in 2021 in the foothills of Seaside.
It is important to remember that the new school was moved because the residents of these communities, including many without school-age children, saw the value of protecting our children, teachers and school workers if a tsunami hits.
We now need to protect Gearhart as a whole, and build a new fire station. Here’s why, here are the facts:
1. Our present day Gearhart fire station was built in 1958 by a coalition of firefighter volunteers. It was made of hollow cinder blocks and, like the old school, is in a tsunami inundation zone, and will not withstand an earthquake, let alone a tsunami, making it useless in a natural disaster.
2. Our fire station is also too small, and cannot effectively accommodate our eight women and 19 men volunteers. Currently there are no separate restrooms, showers or dressing rooms.
3. Modern-day first responders require a facility that has space for equipment, storage, training and decontamination, none of which is available in our existing meager fire station.
It is crucial that we know these facts as we vote. Just as we moved our school to high ground, we must now do the same with a new fire station. Please vote "yes" on Measure 4-213 and protect our volunteers who, in turn, protect us.