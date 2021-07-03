When asked, in 1787, what the Constitutional Convention created, Benjamin Franklin responded, "A republic, if you can keep it." Thomas Jefferson said a democracy will last as long as enough people care to defend it.
They already knew a government of, by and for the people would need the peoples' protection to survive. Democracy is better than a dictatorship. Right? Right.
Our Republic is 245 years down the road. However, as the Liberty Bell cracked, our democracy is developing cracks. In the 2000 presidential election, the Supreme Court overruled states rights in halting Florida's recount. Whether you agree or not doesn't matter. The point is, we'll never know.
On Jan. 6, some citizens stormed our nation's capital. Was there a memo making armed insurrection democratic? To affect change, Americans vote.
Regarding the 2020 presidential election, no election in our history was more closely watched and audited, and it remained unchanged. Yet some states are still trying to overturn it, and enact laws making voting harder.
Fact: Voting is foundational to our system of government. Democracy thrives on citizen participation. Dictatorships depend on suppressing participation.
Limiting which, and how many, citizens get to vote is a supernova red light. A dangerous slope that history shows often leads to dictatorships.
Whose vote shouldn't count? Yours? Mine? In the kindergarten sandbox we learned: don't crowd; to follow the rules; good sportsmanship; and the right to vote needs peoples' protection.
The U.S. Senate must pass the For the People and John Lewis Voting Rights acts. To message senators, call 202-224-3121.
CARL DOMINEY
Astoria