The federal administration has proposed a $4.8 trillion budget. Within this budget is a proposed rule by the Social Security Administration to increase how often adults and children with disabilities, including brain diseases, must prove that they have a disability.
The process is called continuing disability reviews. Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) income provide needed financial assistance to many people in the U.S. who have a mental illness (organic brain disease) and are unable to work.
It is already very complicated for people, especially in rural Oregon, to access mental health services. Such a new rule would make it more difficult, and put benefits at risk for this vulnerable population.
JUANITA PRICE
National Alliance on Mental Illness,
Clatsop County board member emeritus
Astoria
