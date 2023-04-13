Please vote for Measure 4-221, which will protect our residential neighborhoods from being overtaken by business uses, which function as small hotels.
Years ago, we argued successfully to keep the community college in Astoria because we already had both services and affordable student housing. The "affordable housing" story has changed, and there is a shortage of all sorts of housing.
The geography of coastal communities limits where new housing can be built. We have also grown as a destination for tourists, and those who can work remotely, so pressures are building to eliminate even reasonable controls.
Our cities have set limitations on short-term rentals, but Clatsop County, in contrast, is on a course of action which allows the expansion of these uses, while limiting public information or involvement. At the same time, we hear of large corporations buying up properties to re-purpose.
The county board has set this up as a "private property right." Living in a community carries some responsibility for our residential neighbors. Obviously, you can't do anything you like and still be a good neighbor. Outside investors don't have to live next door, either.
I urge you to vote "yes" on Measure 4-221 to protect our residential areas from homes operated as businesses.