It is an undeniable fact that firefighters save countless lives and billions of dollars in property damage every year. Not having a safe and adequate fire station, that can support our volunteer firemen and women, should be cause for concern for all who have chosen to live in a tsunami inundation zone on our isolated stretch of coastline.
In addition to two paid staff, Gearhart is fortunate to have 27 volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians, many of whom have spent countless hours in fire, medical and emergency response training.
In some cities, firefighters spend large sums of money and time in training, and are well paid for their efforts. Gearhart's fire brigade is primarily volunteer, eight of whom are women. This is something to be proud of.
A new fire and police facility would provide separate bathrooms, showers and changing rooms for women, and a place for volunteers to work out in preparation to safely do their jobs — something they don't have right now. It would also provide for around-the-clock on-duty staffing, adequately sized gear lockers, and dedicated decontamination space for equipment.
Let's not forget these are unpaid volunteers. We're lucky to live in a community where so many are willing to step up to serve others. Why would anyone oppose such a positive and proud endeavor as a new resilient fire and police facility?
Let's all vote "yes" for Measure 4-213 on May 17, and show our public safety workers the support and encouragement they deserve.