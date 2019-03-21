As the medication technician and certified interpreter for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, my job is to make sure clients taking medications are seen on a regular basis, and have upcoming appointments.
My position as the certified interpreter is to facilitate Spanish-speaking clients, or their parents, to get them in for appointments and communicate with our talented therapists. I have built strong connections with each of the clients I help with interpretation. Being able to speak their language make them feel safe and comfortable with me, which allows them to have the best service possible.
I am very proud of all the work we do here. Employees at CBH have one focus, and that is our clients and the communities we support. The work I do for our clients allows for them to better their lives, thus bettering our entire community.
For individuals with mental health barriers, continuity of care is of the utmost importance. It takes time and dedication to build trust between providers and clients, and abruptly changing that situation would have a significantly negative impact on the people we serve.
ANNE PLUM
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.