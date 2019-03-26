As a founding employee of the North Coast Crisis Respite Center, I feel obligated to share my perspective of the support we provide and the importance of our contribution to NCCRC.
The respite center staff works closely with the crisis team for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, law enforcement and hospitals. Together we strive to place adults with severe mental health diagnoses in the least restrictive setting possible. This work prevents many of our clients from being placed in the state hospital, and it keeps those beds open for the people who need them, at the same time saving taxpayer dollars.
The respite staff also provide training for clients with developing coping skills and adaptive daily living skills. We assist in finding housing, jobs, medication management and continuity of care so they can be successful after discharge. By doing this, we are able to set our clients up to live successful lives in the community.
The staff of the respite center are passionate about their jobs. Many of us were hired because of our personal life experiences, which give us the ability to understand the unique challenges each client faces. Many of us have family members with mental health barriers, or are successfully managing our own diagnosis.
Our experience gives us the ability to empathize and understand what our clients are going through, and what they need. We are all proud of the work that we do, and care deeply about each and every individual who walks through our doors.
BRANDI LINDSTROM
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.