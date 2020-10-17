I am urging everyone in Astoria's Ward 4 to vote for Lisa Morley.
Lisa has a track record of leadership as a project manager and program manager in the private sector, as well as community involvement in helping create and lead the Friends of Birch Field and Park in Alderbrook to save it from being sold by the city.
Since I live on Birch Street, I drive by the park regularly, and can verify that they have kept their commitment to fully maintain the park, and have even added improvements. They've also added playground equipment for young children, so young families can freely gather there.
By dealing with the city and negotiating its lease, Lisa is fully aware of the city's desire to keep park and recreation maintenance expenses to a minimum.
Morley will fit right in as an experienced community people-oriented leader on the Astoria City Council.
FRANK SPENCE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.