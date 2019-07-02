Waiting in line at the pro shop, I noticed the golf tournament on TV. "What tournament is that?" I asked innocently.
After a long, slow moment the golf pro said, "That would be the U.S. Open Golf Tournament." Something in his reply hinted that a person purporting to be a golfer, who didn't know the U.S. Open was being played, should walk away and leave the links open for a true golfer.
I took no offense, paid my money and went on to the course. And proved his point.
JIM HALLAUX
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.