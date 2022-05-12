Governmental experience does not make one the best at fulfilling the needs of Clatsop County. A county commission should have people from diverse backgrounds and walks of life. The commission relies upon the county staff and hired experts to guide them in these governmental decisions.
Being a long-term generational member of this community qualifies any of us to serve our county.
We are in uncertain times and costs are continuing to rise. Our timber dollars are potentially decreasing while the need for services and funds to run our new jail increase expenditures. However, revenue is not increasing at the same rate. If we increase services by spending down our fund balance, it is potentially unsustainable.
For these reasons, I find it prudent to vote for Nate Pinkstaff, as he brings a fresh perspective, promotes transparency and encourages others to be involved. I have heard him speak about deregulation and better communication and collaboration to focus spending on needed services.
He has attended this year’s budget committee and been involved in commission meetings without being elected. He is engaged and volunteers in our community, which gives him an understanding of its challenges, needs and the ability to find creative solutions. He does not rely upon his own life experiences alone, but also draws from the experiences of others.