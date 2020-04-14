Just like you can't falsely yell "fire!" in a crowded movie theater, you can’t falsely yell, "It's just like the flu!" in the public square of our community newspaper ("Wake up," The Astorian, April 4).
This coronavirus pandemic is not at all like "any other virus outbreak." Human beings have never encountered this novel coronavirus before. Novel means that no one has immunity to this virus, and at this time there is no vaccine or treatment. All of us are incredibly vulnerable to the ravages of COVID-19.
Do not listen to the reckless words of Robert Liddycoat, who parrots right-wing propaganda. This does a disservice to us all by undermining the physical distancing and hand-washing hygiene that we must follow in order to defeat the coronavirus. For The Astorian to publish recognized falsehoods is a public health hazard.
It is our moral and patriotic duty to stay home, and save lives. If you won't do it for yourself, do if for someone you love. Or for the doctors and nurses who will do their best to save you, if you get seriously ill. Or for the first responders who are exposed when coming to your aid. Or because it's the right thing to do. Stay home. Save lives.
BEBE MICHEL
Gearhart
(0) comments
