Shortly after 9/11, airport security measures were enacted which now require us to remove our shoes, take off our belts, empty our pockets and place our electronic devices in containers so that their contents can pass through X-ray cameras.
In addition to this, we are subject a machine that scans our bodies for any other materials which may contain explosives. This can take anywhere from 10 minutes to at least half an hour, depending on how busy an airport is. Why do we do this? It's in the interest of public safety.
The number of lives that were lost in the World Trade Center attacks were roughly 3,000. The number of troops that have been lost in the Afghan War is roughly 2,400 — bringing the total to approximately 5,400 lives.
We invaded Iraq on falsified intelligence claiming that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. Even if you add the number of American troop casualties from the Iraq War from 2003, about 4,400, that would increase the total fatalities to approximately 9,800.
The number of American lives lost to the COVID-19 virus is now exceeding 150,000, and each day adds thousands more to this total. But that could start to abate if everyone who does not have a medical condition that exempts them from wearing a mask would just simply wear one.
Compared to the inconvenience of getting through airport security, and in the interest of public safety, taking the few seconds to simply put on a mask is far less effort.
DUANE THOMPSON
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.